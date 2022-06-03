On Monday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer made the following statement at a local Memorial Day ceremony: "We in Kern County so honor our veterans. There are many places in our world, and in our country, quite honestly, that do not respect veterans like we do."
That's quite an incendiary statement in any setting, but especially so at a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country. I wonder if the district attorney would care to share with us which American communities she was referencing, as well as what her criteria is for being worthy of her level of respect for veterans.
I'd love to know, and I bet those unnamed American communities would, too.
— John Harte, Bakersfield