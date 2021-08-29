The group Chicago is scheduled to perform in concert on Sept. 8 at the Dignity Health Amphitheater. With the present surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant and many residents in our city who are not yet vaccinated, this could become a serious superspreader event.
I call on the group Chicago and the concert promoters to please cancel and reschedule the concert. It would be sad and ironic for concert-goers to become exposed to COVID while attending the concert at the Dignity Health Amphitheater only to become ill and end up at one of the Dignity Health hospital emergency departments from a COVID infection.
— Joan Behrick, Bakersfield