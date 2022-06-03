To accumulate water, Governor Newsom is allocating funding to pay farmers to not grow fruits, vegetables, or nuts. Solar power is a better option because electricity is created without the use of water. With an increasing population in the United States, food will become more expensive and more difficult to get. Of course, no one proactively worries about food until the shelves are bare.
Certainly, solar panels are non-edible. I suggest "stopping" new housing from being built, draining water from swimming pools, and perhaps buying blocks of homes and tearing them down. Then re-use the land for growing the least water consuming varieties of nuts and vegetables.
The number one priority is food and water, not solar panels. If you don't think so, keep building more and more housing and eliminating more and more farming operations. Populations increase and food decreases. Building new homes, thus increasing populations in water restricted areas and eliminating farming operations resulting in greater demands for food, thereby increasing food shortages, that's Governor Newsom's answer. If this is proactive. Wait for the reaction!
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield