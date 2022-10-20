This week, multiple Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have admitted the plan is to use the debt ceiling as a threat to slash Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
“With Republicans favored to take over the majority in the U.S. House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to become the House speaker,” MSNBC‘s Steve Benen reports. “And while the California congressman doesn’t have much of a governing blueprint in mind — the GOP remains a post-policy party — McCarthy told Punchbowl News about one step he’s prepared to take once he’s in a position of real power.”
Punchbowl News explains: “As we all remember, the debt limit was one of the bruising battles of the Obama presidency under then-Speaker John Boehner. The U.S. government’s credit rating was downgraded for the first time ever following that 2011 debacle, but GOP lawmakers apparently are ready to try again in order to force "structural changes" to popular entitlement programs.
So my Republicans out there, bite your nose to spite your face. Republicans are the worst on the economy. Go back and look under Reagan, both of the Bushes and Trump. Ten out of the last 11 started under Republicans, If you're concerned about the national debt, the entire $30 trillion-plus of it can be attributed to four simple events: massive trillion-dollar tax cuts by Reagan, Bush and Trump! Add to those two unnecessary wars that George W. Bush lied to us into. Reagan's tax cut was $664 billion just last year. Started 40 years ago!
— Roger Jones, Bakersfield