In my 61 years, I have struggled with the idea of "gun control." I do believe gun owners have the right to bare arms based upon the constitution. However, the extent these guns are determined to be recreational or used for self-defense is worth discussion. Military-style assault weapons are not generally recommended for hunting or home defense. If you defend your home with an AR-14 or similar type weapon, you strongly risk the chance of the round passing through the suspect, then through your walls and into your neighbor's residence. In addition, high-capacity magazines are useful for combat and military missions, but not really necessary for target practice.
This 18-year-old who chose to massacre children and teachers is a mental health issue. As citizens of this United States, we must acknowledge that we have a problem with guns. I know all the arguments, some of which I have used when debating left-wing Democrats.
Republicans and Democrats must sit down and debate common-sense gun laws to significantly restrict, if not ban altogether, military-grade assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Your children do not need an AR-14 or M16 to hunt deer in the forest. Your children also do not need to play violent video games depicting mass carnage and explicit violence. It is my belief the parents and families of these spree killers have either overlooked or encouraged this type of violent behavior through bad parenting and criminal behavior.
— David DePaola, San Luis Obispo