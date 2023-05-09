It is almost unbelievable, but unfortunately, it's not to have another mass shooting. Another one in Texas. Countries worldwide are telling their citizens that traveling to the United States is dangerous: this country, we, the people's government. We will see more posturing by the Republicans with their guns and giving their thoughts or prayers. No solutions. This would be the opposite of what the NRA desires.
The Republicans scramble to provide some incredibly obtuse reason for this horrible bloodbath. They are the ones with blood on their hands. And they have no solutions for anything, but they're fantastic at blaming others. They should look in the mirror. We, the people, know it is them.