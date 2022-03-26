Questioning nominees for the United States Supreme Court is part of the process. Observing the Republican Judicial Committee questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is very disheartening to me. I was observing their body language and the tone of their voice. They could have done better and should have done better. These individuals are representative of their states.
I can say their questions were legitimate in nature but it was the way they presented them. I really didn't want to believe they were going there (they tried to go low) but I was relieved when she answered with facts and intelligence, she aimed high. It appears there is no shame in trying to shame a decorated judge who attended Harvard University as a undergraduate, attended Harvard Law School and was editor on the Harvard Law Review.
The lackadaisical spirit of the former administration has lingered into the Republican Judicial Committee with their blatant disregard and disrespect to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's qualifications and her judicial record.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield