In her Tuesday opinion, Froma Harrop invites us to have an “honest conversation” about Red State governors sending illegal migrants in their states to so-called “immigrant sanctuaries.” She then started off by stating, “In sending migrants to liberal states, the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona engaged in what even The Wall Street Journal slammed as 'political stunts' that turn human beings into 'political props.' Its purpose was to blame Democrats for the current chaos at the border."
The whole truth is in the not too distant past: In 1986, President Reagan had a deal with the Congressional Democrat leaders. He would give the estimated 2.7 million illegal immigrants amnesty and Congress would secure the border. While the president kept his part of the deal, the Democrats reneged on their part.
The president signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, the most far-reaching immigration law passed during his presidency. The act’s most significant effect was that it allowed immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally before Jan. 1, 1982 to apply for legal status, provided they paid fines and back taxes.
The Reagan amnesty of 2.7 million illegal immigrants was paired with the promise of controlling the border and penalizing employers who hire illegal immigrants. The legislation was better known as the Simpson-Mazzoli Act, named for its sponsors, Simpson and then-Rep. Romano Mazzoli, D-Ky. The problem with the 1986 law was that the promised enforcement didn’t occur, but the amnesty did.
Reagan later stated that he regretted trusting the Democrats. This is a mistake that Republicans are very wary of repeating. President Biden, meanwhile, has initiated a plan to shove amnesty down the throat of the red states. He has opened the border to a flood of illegal immigrants. By shear pressure of onerous expenses treating the more than 2 million (now approaching 3 million) welfare burdens, he thinks the red states will bow to the federal demand they accept amnesty, in hopes of federal help.
Take warning, America: If this works, we will lose count of the repeat performances. Our only hope is to make the Democrats feel the same burden that they are imposing on us all.
— Ralph I. Robles, Bakersfield