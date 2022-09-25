In her Tuesday opinion, Froma Harrop invites us to have an “honest conversation” about Red State governors sending illegal migrants in their states to so-called “immigrant sanctuaries.” She then started off by stating, “In sending migrants to liberal states, the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona engaged in what even The Wall Street Journal slammed as 'political stunts' that turn human beings into 'political props.' Its purpose was to blame Democrats for the current chaos at the border."

The whole truth is in the not too distant past: In 1986, President Reagan had a deal with the Congressional Democrat leaders. He would give the estimated 2.7 million illegal immigrants amnesty and Congress would secure the border. While the president kept his part of the deal, the Democrats reneged on their part.