Raymond Reed’s letter in the Sunday paper ("Problems with reparations") pointed out that payments for reparations would require payments to past, present and future generations. An impossible task.
Should reparations be paid to families of the Union soldiers who fought to free the slaves? Many were not paid and had to send letters home by other soldiers going that way. They couldn’t afford stamps. They were poorly clothed, some not fed and had to find their own food. Many died of diseases. The National Park Service listed 642,427 Union soldiers affected. This includes 110,100 killed, more than 275,000 wounded, more than 224,000 died of diseases, and some prisoners of war.