It has been a year since I learned of the extraordinary life and tragic death of James Dean Lackey. I didn't know Jim. I don't know his family. But his story touched me deeply.

I learned of Jim while watching an evening broadcast on KGET news. Mentioned was his zest for life, his valiant fight with cancer, his passion and love for family, friends and bicycling. And we learned of his untimely death due, not to cancer, but because of a freak bicycling accident that took him way too soon. My heart broke for his family.

