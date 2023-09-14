It has been a year since I learned of the extraordinary life and tragic death of James Dean Lackey. I didn't know Jim. I don't know his family. But his story touched me deeply.
I learned of Jim while watching an evening broadcast on KGET news. Mentioned was his zest for life, his valiant fight with cancer, his passion and love for family, friends and bicycling. And we learned of his untimely death due, not to cancer, but because of a freak bicycling accident that took him way too soon. My heart broke for his family.
At the end of the segment his cancer diagnosis was mentioned again. Squamous cell carcinoma. It hit me like a ton of bricks.
Several days later I had an appointment scheduled with my doctor regarding a lump in my neck region. If I had not heard of Jim's story, it would never have occurred to me to mention my previous SCC diagnosis and successful MOHS surgery to my lip.
Fast forward ... I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Jim Lackey, and thank them for having shared his story with the Bakersfield community. I consider Jim my angel. It's possible you all saved at least one life. Jim's valiant and winning fight with cancer inspired me to do the very same. And I did.
God bless Jim. God bless his beloved family. Thank you.
— Joan Little, Bakersfield