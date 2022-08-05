I am reading a book about the Holocaust — one of many I have read through the years. Always the same horror story and always far removed from me.
I never dreamed that such tyrannical tactics would be employed on our soil. But they have sprouted in recent years. Our freedoms for which we have fought so hard are being stripped from us by leaders who care not for our country or about us, but only about being in power, one way or the other.
There are those who are not alarmed by the erosion of women’s rights, the increase in gun violence, the disregard for global warming, or even the attempt to overthrow our government.
But there are others who, though concerned, are sadly misled by misinformation propagated by one of their own party, or by one of their own religion, or by one of their own kind instead of listening to themselves.
Can you imagine sitting around the kitchen table, listening to the evening news, minding your own business, when suddenly there is a loud banging on the door? Gunmen force themselves in, dragging you and your babies out with them. The beginning of a modern horror story.
Think that can’t happen to us? Look back at Jan. 6 — the attack on our capital with shouts of HANG PENCE, KILL PELOSI — elected officials — piercing the air; Congress members running for their lives, calling home to say goodbye to their families, and calling the president, pleading unsuccessfully with him to call off the assault.
Remember your history. This invasion was the same method Hitler used at the start of his rise to power that led to the unimaginable Holocaust he created. A living hell. No, we don’t want to take our country there.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield