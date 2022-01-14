So My Kevin says he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. He claims that they are not bipartisan because two of his picks were rejected. Those two picks have also been asked to testify. On Jan. 7, my Kevin stood in front of America and told us that Trump was responsible for the actions of the mob attacking the Capitol building, that he had pleaded for Trump to do something to stop this takeover.
Then he goes to Florida and meets with Trump, and all of the sudden, Trump is innocent. My Kevin has become Trump's mini-me; he will lie at the drop of a hat. Truth and facts are meaningless to him, anything to be majority speaker. My Kevin has proven time and time again that he isn't a leader, but just a flunky for Donald Trump. In November, please remember My Kevin's actions, and vote him out.
— Floyd Roberts, Wasco