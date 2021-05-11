I continue to be amazed by the audacity of our illustrious congressman, Kevin McCarthy. In one of his latest social media posts he promotes the restaurant aid program created by the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, the same one he voted against. He called the American Rescue Plan “socialist” and claimed it would turn the U.S. into Venezuela. Now he is bragging about bringing this money to our district. Does he think we are stupid? Apparently.
It looks like Kevin is intent on ousting Liz Cheney from her No. 3 position with the party because she had the courage to call the story about the “fraudulent election” exactly what it is: a lie. Cheney also pointed out that McCarthy changed his story about Jan. 6. He initially criticized Trump over the riot, saying, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack by mob rioters.” Now he is promoting Trump’s stolen election lies and taking down Cheney for speaking the truth.
Kevin is confused. Kevin can’t remember how he voted. Wake up Kern County. Kevin needs to go.
— Sharon Nold, Tehachapi