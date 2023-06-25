Rep. Adam Schiff has been censured (in a straight party line vote by Republicans) of engaging in “falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information” as he sought to unearth connections between Mr. Trump and Russia and misled the American people. Seriously?
Almost exactly 490 years ago, the scientist Galileo was found "vehemently suspect of heresy" and put on house arrest for supporting arguments that the Earth revolved around the sun. He is alleged to have muttered, "Nonetheless, it still moves," after hearing his conviction. I suppose Schiff is justified in saying, "Whatever the Republicans vote, the facts remain, no matter how much they wish they didn't."