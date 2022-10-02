Two sentences into Ralph Lachenmaier’s frantic letter of Sept. 28 ("Women’s rights are under attack!"), I began to wonder if he knows what state he lives in.
The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade did two things — it overturned an erroneous judgment that invented a “right” not found in our constitution and allows individual states to decide whether abortion is legal within its boundaries.
Mr. Lachenmaier can relax. While several states have banned abortion with exemptions or established some common-sense restrictions, the business of abortion-on-demand is thriving in the Golden State.
In California, abortion is legal until the unborn child is considered viable or up to birth when the abortion is deemed necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. But that isn’t good enough for California, where state politicians are working to expand abortion with measures that make killing the unborn legal for any reason up to the moment of birth.
If voters continue to send abortion extremists to Sacramento and are so inhumane as to approve Proposition 1 on the ballot in November, that’s precisely what we’ll get. We will stand with countries like North Korea and China in doing so.
Mr. Lachenamier fears his 7-year-old granddaughter won’t have the opportunity to abort a child should that child prove to be an inconvenience or is somehow less than perfect. My hope for her, instead, is that she grows to be stronger and more compassionate than her grandfather gives women credit for.
— Marylee Shrider, Bakersfield