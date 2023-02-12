I was shocked, disappointed and outraged over the comments made by Rock Harbor Church Pastor Brandon Holthaus at Monday's Kern High School District board meeting. I am specifically referencing the following remarks from Holthaus: "Not only are they (the high school LGBTQ+ groups and presumably their advisers) involved in grooming, they are involved in overthrowing the (sic) heterosexual patriarchy. This is a radical leftist group that has made its way in our school district and we want it out."
These vile, hate-fueled remarks directed at our community's LGBTQ+ students and the KHSD faculty and staff who support them have no place in our community, and coming from a person who professes to be a man of God are especially egregious.
The ignorant, intolerant and hate-fueled have every right to publicly express their ignorance, intolerance and hate for all to see, and as a former Bakersfield Californian journalist and current journalism instructor at both Bakersfield College and Cal State, Bakersfield, I would never call on the board to silence him, as reprehensible as those comments are.
But I am urging the board to recognize what Pastor Holthaus and his Rock Harbor Church represents, the enormous harm his ignorance and mindless spewing of right-wing culture war talking points presents to our dozens or maybe hundreds of innocent LGBTQ+ students, and, in the days ahead dealing with this very controversial issue, I urge the KHSD board to assign zero attention, credibility or consideration to the hateful rhetoric of Pastor Holthaus or his church.
— John Harte, Bakersfield