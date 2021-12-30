My first reaction to the news that Archbishop Desmond Tutu had died was one of sadness. But then I realized we should celebrate his life rather than mourn his death. He was a beacon of hope in a world that often seemed hopeless. When others turned to violence in the struggle against oppression he remained steadfast in his devotion to nonviolence. When others sought vengeance, he served as the head of the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
In the 1980s, I taught at the National University of Lesotho, where he had taught in the distant past. I’ll never forget the visit he paid to us there. I was privileged to meet him at the reception at the vice chancellor’s house. At the general lecture he gave, we were startled that he had the audacity to face a largely Black audience in a Black-ruled country and tell us that oppression of Blacks by Blacks was as evil as oppression of Blacks by whites! We need to hear more of his truth.