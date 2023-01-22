The homeless epidemic in America is a direct result of the 1996 Welfare Reform Act that was passed by a Republican controlled Congress and signed into law by Bill Clinton. Since then, trillions of dollars had been taken away from mothers, children and the homeless.
Trillions of dollars were transferred to major corporations under the guise of welfare to work. In 1972 we had a surplus of public housing of more than 100,000. Today we have shanty towns of homeless people all over America, especially in the major urban areas like New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. These corporations are so addicted to this welfare money they don't even pay to train their own employees. This is subsidize by the American taxpayer.