The Californian reported that on April 29, a Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint resulted in 16 vehicles impounded, all cited for being suspended or unlicensed drivers. On May 29, The Californian reported a BPD checkpoint resulted in 19 vehicles impounded, an assault on an officer, and one suspected DUI. In contrast, California Highway Patrol reported 28 DUI arrests in the county over Memorial Day weekend.
Let me be clear. I am not one of the persons who were cited. I feel for those who were. It is clear the checkpoints do almost nothing to remove intoxicated drivers from the road. Good police work does. Tying up BPD resources and taxes or federal grants (taxes) to harass unlicensed drivers, and inconvenience licensed drivers, does little to create goodwill toward our police in the community and is a poor use of taxpayers' money.