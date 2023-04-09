I wonder if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recognized any irony as he welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, the two noting how critical it is that democracy be maintained throughout the world.
Has the speaker forgotten about the attempt to convert our democracy to an autocracy, which he and others unfortunate enough to be at the Capitol experienced on Jan. 6, 2021?
McCarthy initially and appropriately ascribed responsibility for the Capitol riot to the man who instigated it: Donald Trump. But when it became clear that Trump remains the de facto leader of the GOP, McCarthy backed away. Now, to McCarthy, not only is it as if the event never occurred, but he has made common cause with members of Congress who believe that the criminals who overran the Capitol and beat law enforcement officers are patriots.
Leader McCarthy speaks with a forked tongue.
— Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.