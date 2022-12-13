Several GOP leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, have denounced the repatriation of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Republicans are insisting trading Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American Brittney Giner is an "unpatriotic embarrassment." Uh?
Griner's homecoming follows another American repatriation. The Biden administration negotiated the release of Marine Trevor Reed from Russian detainment in 2019 and he came home in April 2022. Still in negotiations is the release of Paul Whetan, a security executive detained since December 2018, convicted of espionage, and serving a 16-year term.
It's time to remind McCarthy, when Trump was president, in Helsinki, July 2018, Trump denounce U.S. intelligence. And Trump stood with Putin. Kissing his backside. Many, including myself, saw Trump's incredulous stance as an insult to America. An embarrassment of the first order.
Now, with this in mind, how is characterization of returning Brittney Griner home an embarrassment for America? Let's check the facts and get some things straight. According to Whetan's family, Trump as president didn't mention Whetan's name once or initiate diplomacy to seek his release. In a word. Trump abandoned Whetan. This is the real embarrassment. Not successfully bringing an unjustly detained American home!
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield