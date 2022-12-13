Several GOP leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, have denounced the repatriation of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Republicans are insisting trading Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American Brittney Giner is an "unpatriotic embarrassment." Uh?

Griner's homecoming follows another American repatriation. The Biden administration negotiated the release of Marine Trevor Reed from Russian detainment in 2019 and he came home in April 2022. Still in negotiations is the release of Paul Whetan, a security executive detained since December 2018, convicted of espionage, and serving a 16-year term.