“Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Thursday night. “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”
Really, Kevin? From my perspective it is a very sunny, bright day. A judicial day, not injustice. And whose “rule of law” are you following? After Trump is in the hoosegow, possibly for the rest of his life, will you still be standing with him? Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.