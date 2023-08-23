When Donald Trump made his first run for the White House, a lot of people were interested in what was going to happen. A Washington outsider. A savvy businessman. A breath of fresh air in the middle of stale and stoic Washington. Something new. Then came four years of "he said what?" and "He did what?" and "This guy actually trusts Putin and North Korea?" He can't be serious!
Seven years, one insurrection and four indictments later and what do we have now? Conspiracies, blather, bluster, his lawyers' worst nightmare. Trump has now gone from eccentric billionaire to looney-tune. And this is the guy that so many people want to trust with our nuclear arsenal? That would be like giving a loaded glock 9mm to a 3 year old. This man has not only gone down the river, he has docked his boat, gone ashore and is wandering around behind the little animals.