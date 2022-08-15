Alas, The Californian has finally printed an insightful and well-written article ("We are capable of war," Aug. 9) regarding the real threat of global warfare (not warming: this means instant vaporization!) but will anyone pay attention?
I am amazed at the tepid U.S. and European response, and imagine how we are again failing to confront an evil which may truly result in the end of humanity. According to my calculation, Bakersfield probably has two nuclear warheads aimed at us this very moment! Were no lessons learned from the 20th century?