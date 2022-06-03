In a recent Community Voice by Shannon Grove, ("We know who to thank for high gas prices," May 29), California State Sen. Grove laments that Democrats and the governor are to blame. Looks to me like this has more to do with perpetuating a false narrative for political vote harvesting than it does about gas prices.
Using her logic, California Democrats are affecting gas prices all over the globe, and I will mention that according to www.calmatters.org, Grove gets lucrative donations from energy and natural resources.
Maybe she should stick to yelling "let's go Brandon" in parades, and blaming abortions on California's mega drought than blaming Democrats for gas prices. For the record Shannon, gas companies are price gouging people making record profits of the backs of hardworking Democrats and Republicans, so place your blame there.
— Jeffrey Heinle, Bakersfield