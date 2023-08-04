Headlines from July 21: "Claim: Authorities' failures led girl to suffer physical and sexual abuse." "Coroner breached duty by releasing shooting victim's body to non-relative, failed to inform family, claim says." "Sheriff's deputies didn't remove toddler who later overdosed on fentanyl from home filled with drugs, claim says."
Headline from July 22: "Kern proposes pay raises for department heads, managers."
I’m sure glad we passed the 1 cent sales tax on ourselves to provide better public safety, parks, new county communications equipment , etc. And it also provided more money for raises for law enforcement staff who can point to other counties and say “they make more than we do in Kern County, so we need raises." With the support of the Board of Supervisors, they and other department heads and managers also got raises, some with Measure K money.
Now the county will be even better managed than it was before the raises. The 1 cent sales tax just took a hit.