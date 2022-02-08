As I read over the Community Voices section today, I was struck with a glaring, overarching truth. From Bill Hatcher's excellent report on the plight of "history" being taught in our schools to Jeremy Adams' insightful comments on "start times" in our schools, that glaring truth?
The lack of common sense!
We are no longer governed by "common sense." Radical ideology is the flavor of the day. The "founders" are not rolling in their graves; they are flopping like fish out of water!
— Joel Park, Bakersfield