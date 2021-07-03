Critical race theory is an academic movement of “civil rights scholars” and “activists” in the United States who seek to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American approaches to racial justice. CRT examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism in the United States.
The question becomes whose point of view determines? The data used by these civil rights scholars and activists is not current. In many cases it reflects the period before and during the reign of the Ku Klux Klan. Today is a totally different time and people have been living harmoniously (in the United States) for many years. Much of the current racism is being emboldened by race hucksters and profit motivators like Sharpton, Jackson, Black Lives Matter and Antifa. But now the academic scholars and activists want to eliminate the city suburbs and send all people back to the crime-infested cities, which have underfunded police departments. This forced suburban exodus will include all races of people. This is not racism, it is agenda.
I read your Jesse Jackson post on the opinion page (June 30) and it is a good example of the Democrats' agenda. You are helping move their agenda along and it is a load of Horsefeathers.
— William Davis, Bakersfield