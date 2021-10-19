Saturday night as the dogs and I were peacefully watching TV there were several of those huge, loud booms followed by more smaller fireworks. I was just about to call and report the fireworks when I realized it was coming from Bakersfield College.
The dogs were shaking and so scared. Those big booms actually rattled the house. The fireworks went on for several minutes, even more of those loud booms included.
This was ridiculously excessive! Was this really necessary? For months we suffer with illegal fireworks. Please don't add to the problem with these big fireworks shows at the college. We are sick of fireworks.
— Carol Lair, Bakersfield