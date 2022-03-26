Of all the ignorant, arrogant, pointless questions asked of a judicial nominee the one asked of Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday by Lindsay Graham hit a new low.
I'm surprised because Graham is not a stupid man.
His questions? What religion do you practice and, on a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?
This is wrong on so many levels that it makes me see red.
First of all, America was founded by people fleeing Europe to gain religious freedom. They sought to build a nation based on the separation of church and state. Surely Graham knows that, so why introduce religion into a purely political arena?
Second, who is Graham to judge someone else's faith, or lack of it. Until he's led a perfect life neither he, nor anyone else, can judge another person's soul. That is best left to God.
Third, what kind of silly concept does he have of religion and faith that they can be defined by a mere number. Somewhat like the pain chart used in ERs to access a patients level of pain.
The only thing Graham needs to question is Judge Brown's knowledge of the law.
Honestly, aren't we better than this?
— Audrey Baker, Bakersfield