Isn’t the argument that an armed citizenry will prevent crimes involving guns?
I have yet to see this work effectively. In a search, I found a report from the FBI on a study of all “active shooter” incidents in the U.S. between 2000 and 2013 that found that only five shooters were stopped by armed citizens, and three of those were actually off-duty police officers. Those five instances make up only 3.1 percent.
In over a decade, this concept has been proven a fallacy. And I doubt the percentages have changed. I could probably safely argue that those percentages have dropped, since the number of shootings total has risen to much higher numbers and the times an armed citizen has stopped the shooter probably hasn’t risen much.
— Janice French, Bakersfield