Why is nobody reporting that, as former Republican Congressman David Jolly tweeted, about 25 percent of our entire national debt was run up by Donald Trump? Why ain’t they discussing that the GOP happily passed debt ceiling increases without a peep during the entire Reagan 18 times Bush, Bush 10 times, and Trump a one-term president twice?
But they squealed like a stuck pig when Clinton, Obama and Biden were presidents? In our constitution the 14th Amendment section 4 that says “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned" and the clearly unconstitutional debt law?