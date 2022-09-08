First, I am a gambler and saw the article on the coming Indian casino near Mettler. At first, I was really excited, but being a guy who focuses on details, I have some questions for the casino owners and operators:
Where are you going to get enough water to operate the faucets, showers, toilets, etc.?
What are your plans for how to handle all the wastewater from the hotel and casino?
What agency will be responsible for law enforcement for the hotel and casino?
A hotel creates a lot of solid waste. Will Kern County be responsible to handle that?
Does the tribe plan to match the minimum wage law in California for its employees?
I have other concerns as well, but these questions should be solved before construction begins.
— Craig Holland, Bakersfield