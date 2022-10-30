I have received a few flyers in regard to Measure K, the 1-cent sales tax for that county residents will have on their ballots.
Even though I am in full support of our police and fire and could not agree more for the need public safety, there are just too many unknowns on this measure.
We have enough public services already in place to assist the homeless, mental illness and addiction. For the measure to go on and state for “general government use” is extremely vague as to where that money will be spent. That leaves way too many unknowns for this resident to support this measure.
Put a measure forward strictly for police and fire and you will have 100 percent of my support.
— Kevin Flom, Bakersfield