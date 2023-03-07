For those of you who missed or chose not to read Robert Price's Sunday column, I can save you some quality time by boiling it down to a manageable length.
Fox News is a pack of liars, it's followers are a bunch of gullible dolts, and there was absolutely no voter fraud. Mr. Price can be credited for dutifully following Democrat party talking points.
Was there election fraud? Well yeah, probably. Most notably in Pennsylvania, but there's nothing to be done about that now. Democrat shenanigans with the voting process goes back to the 1960 race between Kennedy and Nixon. Quite the nail-biter and it came down to returns coming in in Cook County. Things were looking bad for Mayor Richard Daley's home team until several thousand votes materialized at the last minute favoring Kennedy. These must have been very dedicated voters considering that they were all quite dead at the time the polls closed.
Many of us suspect that this wasn't the last time this happened and are more than a little curious about the legitimacy of the last election. If chicanery occurred, the perpetrators have long since covered their tracks, so as they say, the pirate ship has sailed. All we can do now is look closely at voting methods and see if there is any way possible to take cheating out of the game. Questioning the Dominion machines is perfectly reasonable. Can they be hacked or manipulated? I don't know but it doesn't hurt to ask.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield