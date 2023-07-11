The lawlessness that pervades Kern County is astounding. And I’m not even talking about the myriad vagrant/transient issues that are ignored by law enforcement. I’m talking about illegal pyrotechnics. What polite society is forced to suffer and endure every single night. Sociopathic pyromaniacs run amok disturbing the peace with impunity.
One problem, evidently, is that fireworks enforcement falls under the jurisdiction of the ATF, which is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The nearest offices are in Santa Maria and Los Angeles. If you call the police to report an explosion, they will transfer you to the Fire Department. The Fire Department will ask: “Where is the fire?” They are useless.