What a brilliant sheriff and Board of Supervisors we have that they gave their blessing to partnering with the Fox series “COPS.” Why do you think Fox chose Kern County as their shooting location if not because we have one of the highest crime and murder and rates in the country, as well as a DOJ judgment against us identifying us as having the worst use of force reputation in the state?
Fox wanted to show police in action, so they chose the most action-packed venue possible. And Sheriff Donny Youngblood and our board agreed? Wonderful. How wise of them to showcase us in action, showing the country what a violent and crime-ridden place we are.
Recruiting tool? What are Youngblood and our supervisors thinking? No wonder we have 400 vacancies in our Sheriff’s Department. The series will repel applicants, at least the ones we want who aren’t looking for a rumble. Who wants to be a cop in one of the most dangerous places in the country? The wrong kind. Like those who are itching for a brawl.
Our supervisors think "COPS" is a plus? Really? Can they not see what the consequences might be to allow "COPS" to be filmed here? What happens to home values when we become known as a crime capitol? Will families and businesses want to come here? Our seediest, grubbiest, most lawless areas will be seen as the faces of Kern County. Are these the faces we want the country to see?
— Brik McDill, Bakersfield