What a brilliant sheriff and Board of Supervisors we have that they gave their blessing to partnering with the Fox series “COPS.” Why do you think Fox chose Kern County as their shooting location if not because we have one of the highest crime and murder and rates in the country, as well as a DOJ judgment against us identifying us as having the worst use of force reputation in the state?

Fox wanted to show police in action, so they chose the most action-packed venue possible. And Sheriff Donny Youngblood and our board agreed? Wonderful. How wise of them to showcase us in action, showing the country what a violent and crime-ridden place we are.