The grudges tend to be sticky. After enough pain and anguish, after enough violence and hate, the passage of time dulls the pain, and old resentments make room for new ones. Old enemies become friends, and trusted friendships devolve into visceral animosities.
This vicious cycle of pain thrives on surges of passion, on vindictiveness that masquerades as justice, on contrived and engineered grievances that seek redemption through murder and mayhem. Duels, battles or wars eventually succumb to sanity, having wasted youth and passion. We learn but can’t remember and repeat the cycle with recycled hate to destroy life in blood and gore again.
Most pay the price of an illicit passion of the few. Many, likely most among us led astray by the perceived bonds that bind us with the tyrant. It takes a nation to raise a tyrant; gullibility is inexcusable in the disservice to humanity. Bury the evil in the mud is a shared responsibility.
A steadfast ability to confront rather than consent to the evil designs of an autocrat in the making burdens us not only with eventual consequences but also with missed opportunities had our moral timber withstood the test of times.
Vladimir Putin stands as a monument to failed policies in the United States and the EU. A series of presidencies in the United States and a soggy spine amongst EU leaders share the responsibility for creating this monster.
The chronology of events that incrementally created a delusion of grandeur in Putin’s mind is well documented and doubles as the attention to appeasement by a generation of leaders.
Imagine a mea culpa. Imagine a “reset” in moral uprightness.
These leaders, alas, are too busy now with self-aggrandizing tours and enriching themselves through their residual celebrity.
The hubris does not even double as fertilizer.
— Brij Bhambi