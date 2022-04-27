Too bad we cannot recall Kevin McCarthy. We need a leader to represent the 23rd district, who will put the needs of the community and country first. He, McConnell and others stood up after Jan. 6 and pointed the finger at Trump for starting an insurrection and attempted coup to overthrow the nation. According to the 14th Amendment, Trump should not even be eligible to run for president again. Many people died; the Capitol was destroyed.
McCarthy has chosen to follow Trump all the way to hell if it helps him gain power. McCarthy has chosen to vote against taxing the rich, against childcare, extending unemployment, the infrastructure bill. McCarthy could use his platform to encourage the people of the 23rd district to get vaccinated. We have the lowest rates of vaccinated in the state. He has supported low wages in the nation.
Thank God we have Governor Newsom to fight for raising the minimum wage in California. McCarthy is supporting states that are trying to suppress voting rights for Latino, Black, Asian, gays and lesbians, transgender people, and even college students. He has not made one comment about a better future. Instead, he stated a new mission of revenge. McCarthy has lied almost as much as Trump. He has gone to Florida and Texas to support some of their ridiculous bills.
— Bob Lawson, Bakersfield