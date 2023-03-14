I want to thank Brik McDill for his piece ("The great I am," March 8) in The Californian. I recently finished reading Ruth Ben-Ghiat's excellent book, "Strongmen," in which she traces common personality traits from Mussolini through Hitler to present would-be autocrats. I followed that up with Timothy Snyder's slim book, "On Tyranny" which is a recipe for resisting authoritarian oppression. I thank McDill for laying bare the personality traits of these grifters, cult leaders and wannabe tyrants.

Bottom line: Democracy is hard work, and a lot of our neighbors, while otherwise good people, would rather not have to do that work. Vetting candidates and turning up to vote takes time, after all.

