As much as we decry the fact that “all politicians lie," we just as often use this statement in defense of politicians we unconditionally support. We quite often do the same when they play both sides of an issue for their immediate political survival.
Kevin McCarthy is making daily headlines for doing both in such breathtakingly spectacular fashion that it is clearly time for Bakersfield to stop making excuses for him. The newly-released recordings of his statements on Jan. 10, 2021 show that McCarthy knows very well the danger the insurrectionists of his party continue to pose to the nation, whereas his public statements and actions since then have shown he will protect these same people in order to assure his own chances of becoming Speaker of the House.
My main concern with McCarthy rising to this position is not any danger he poses to anyone, but that he is going to bring the staggering level of incompetence he has shown over the past 15 months to center stage in D.C., leaving the rest of the nation to wonder how on Earth he was ever elected to Congress in the first place.
I have lived in Bakersfield for 48 years, and I love this city. It’s time to take real pride in ourselves and put an end to this embarrassment. I know we can do better than Kevin McCarthy, and I know we must.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield