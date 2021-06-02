Jan Freed ("No time for culture wars on climate change," May 25) is of course right. There is no time to waste before acting on climate change, and the most effective way to stop climate change is to put a price on carbon.
Democrats need to stop trying to throw government money at the problem and accept the fact that the market can be fixed and will solve the problem.
Regulations will never do enough to help all of us make the best choices every day. Republicans need to stop thinking they can "win" by stopping action on climate change and get behind H.R. 2307.
— Nitz Martin, Huntington Beach