We are being bombarded with news reports that all our oil comes from Russia; therefore, the reason for our gas prices and everything else, unfortunately, is blamed on Russia. If I remember correctly, when Biden became president, we had become completely independent of foreign oil due to the Trump administration.
Between Biden and Newsom's outrageous ideas that we don't need to produce oil in this state, we are being punished in trying to stretch our money to pay for all these high prices. The oil companies are being restricted from producing oil, especially in Kern County, where we sit on one of the largest oil deposits in the world. Explain that to me, please.
Obviously, Biden and Newsom do not really care about the citizens of this country. They have their own agenda, which does not include being independent of other countries' influence or aggressive actions. Need I mention China, but that's another discussion.
— Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield