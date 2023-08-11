Two articles published in The Californian in early July reported about hundreds of sea lions and dolphins sick and dying from suspected toxic algae off of the California coast. The L.A. Times reported in March 2012 that more than 140 oiled birds were caused by the natural oil seeps, and before, in 2005, that 1,500 birds were killed or injured from natural oil seepage.
The Washington Post has published stories about the Sunflower sea star, which has vanished and used to feed on the purple sea urchin. These purple sea urchins are now free to devour the kelp forests used to support young sea life, like fish, snails, crabs and birds.
A June 2015 article reported about the Pacific Marine Mammal Center experiencing a high number of sick or injured sea lions because their food supply is leaving the coastline for deeper waters. In addition, red sea urchins, used for sushi, have cratered and the abalone population has crashed.
The California coastline is home to the second largest natural oil seeps on Earth that leak out approximately 500 million gallons per year and it is killing the Pacific Ocean’s marine life. The constant movement of the ocean water with currents and the crashing tides is spreading oil over the entire coast, resulting in sea life death.
I urge anyone who cares about this to call the Democrats in Sacramento and tell them to support the oil companies and pump the oil out and clean up the water. Leaving it will kill.
— Bill Curtis, Bakersfield