I am writing concerning California Water Service's new guidelines for the drought conditions. I cannot attend the meeting because it is across town and being 77 years old, I do not drive where there is a lot of traffic.
I have no problem with watering two days a week. The problem I have is watering between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. I do not go out after it is dark. I don't have a sprinkler system and can't afford one. I can't get help with installing one without paying someone, and being on Social Security, I don't have a lot of extra money.
There needs to be a provision for people without sprinkler systems. I conserve all I can, don't water the lawn in the winter while a lot of people plant rye grass. I have a large yard with only two trees and with summer heat, I am not going to let them die. Lawn watering is not the biggest water use. Thank you.
— Betty Coronado, Bakersfield