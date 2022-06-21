Most of us depend on food supply chains to get us what we need. Big corporate farms provide the food, eggs, milk and meat that get distributed across the nation. When there are problems with these big farms, it’s a big problem for all of us.
One such problem right now is a a bird flu outbreak. It’s highly contagious so whole farms will lose their flocks. Since these farms supply to our food supply chain (and the food supply chain to the nation), it limits availability of meat and eggs and drives up the prices.
Having backyard hens keeps you in control of your own egg supply. You get fresh eggs from your yard, instead of depending on the supply chain to provide. If you depend on the supply chain and there are problems, you may not get eggs or you may have to pay more when demand is higher and supply is low.
Feeding a family is expensive! Having backyard hens is one way to help feed the family while keeping prices low. Raising hens has a variety of benefits, including fresh eggs, having pets with fun personalities, and helping with garden soil.
Every family should be able to maximize ways they can provide for themselves (while keeping costs down). In 2020, the Bakersfield City Council went through a process to listen, weigh sides and approved a backyard hen ordinance (but rescinded it due to an anonymous lawsuit). It made sense then (as inflation increases prices); it makes sense now.
— Rebecca Pelishek, Bakersfield