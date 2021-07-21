I’m extremely sad that our society has evolved into name calling.
Everywhere you go, you hear someone calling another person or group a name. They shout racist, misogynist, bigot, xenophobic, socialist, fascist, marxist, etc.
The goal of these verbal attacks is to attach a predetermined set of characteristics, traits or attributes to a person and thereby control the discussion. The sad truth is that the name caller usually doesn’t know the definition or meaning of the words they are using. They want to apply a label. If it is not disputed, it is assumed to be true. It’s a familiar tactic.
Why do these allegations go unchallenged? A response of “PROVE IT” would throw the argument right back at the accuser. They would have to substantiate their claim.
It’s a good bet that the person making such an attack doesn’t know the first thing about you, your life experience or your feelings regarding a particular issue. The goal is to be the first to make an accusation and identify you with specific qualities.
If you ever find yourself on the receiving end of such as attack, your response should be those two simple words, “PROVE IT."
If the attacker cannot validate that label, their argument and point of view is either a lie or fabricated. Furthermore, by not accepting their label, you challenge them to explain how they can make such an assertion.
If you want to call me a name, you better be prepared to “PROVE IT!”
— Jim Mahoney, Bakersfield