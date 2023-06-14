We are fortunate to have a Republican majority in the House of Representatives because they are reinstituting "work for welfare," or a better description is to stop paying people to sit on the couch.
The best thing for someone with no job, no purpose in life, is not to hand them money to stay in that condition. The best is while we give them some financial support (welfare, food stamps, etc.), require them to find a job or volunteer, because getting up in the morning by 7 a.m., dressed and out the door into the workplace or volunteering will expose the person to a potential job, to make connection with other people who do have a job, to learn a trade, and so much more.