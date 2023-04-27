In the “Chevron braces for possible flooding in Kern River Oil Field” article (Tuesday), there is a paragraph that states: Kern County’s most senior official, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, said Monday he heard nothing about flood related risks in the oil field, adding “if that is an issue, Chevron had not made us aware of it.”
I’m amazed that Kern County’s most senior official had not recognized that piping filled with oil and high voltage electrical equipment in a possible flood zone was not seen as a hazard. All areas that could flood in Kern County should be looked at. When the warm weather starts melting the snow, I wonder what other flood area hazards could have been overlooked. Hopefully nobody will be injured or damage done to the environment by his oversight.