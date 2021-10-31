In the spring of 1949, a polio epidemic was gathering momentum in the New York-Connecticut area. Announcement of the Salk vaccine was still more than a year away. I was 6, with three younger girls in a suburb of Hartford, Conn. Our mom's aunt lived on a rural Vermont farm, and sent word inviting us to come stay up there for the summer. Mom declined the offer.
On Aug. 3, I woke with a headache and dizzy. Fell down the stairs and tumbled into my dad's arms. At the hospital I was immediately diagnosed with polio. My sister says I was in an iron lung for a while. It took me months to learn to walk again. Only later did I realize my sister and dad had been hit, too, though not as bad.
Many years later, Mom confided in me the story of her aunt's offer. The pain, grief and guilt she still carried. If only ... For me, well, I still see the rows of bedridden kids I left behind at the hospital stacked up in overflow hallway wards. Some never went home.
You can drop by sometime if you want to see the potential consequences of passing up a treatment, vaccine or therapy. For you or your kid. Maybe bring a camera?
P.S. As far as I know, all of my extended family members have had their COVID shots. Me too.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield